Trump Escalates Scheme to Subvert Midterm Election

Robert Weiner examines how President Trump’s termination of two members of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and forced resignation of the remaining Republican commissioner fits in with President Trump’s recent televised speech repeating conspiracy theories about foreign interference in U.S. elections, issuing voter suppression executive orders, demanding states turn over sensitive voting data, launching DOJ investigations, and proposed “SAVE America Act” legislation. All these actions together threaten the integrity of the November 2026 midterm election, in what many believe reveals the president’s intention to interfere with, and/or manipulate the outcome of the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

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