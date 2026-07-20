Faculty, Students and Alumni Oppose Trump-Yale Extortion Deal

Interview with Daniel HoSang, professor of American studies and political science at Yale University and president of the Yale chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), conducted by Scott Harris

Daniel HoSang discusses his work with the group “Stand Up For Yale,” which has circulated petitions on campus and urged Yale President Maurie McInnis and the Board of Trustees to reject a pending settlement between Yale University and the Trump administration—as the dean of the Yale Law School, students and other faculty members are working to stop the deal. HoSang’s most recent book is titled, A Wider Type of Freedom: How Struggles for Racial Justice Liberate Everyone.