The Rev. Davida Crabtree talks about her work launching the Connecticut chapter of the national group Third Act, where she serves as a co-facilitator. Third Act, founded by climate activist and author Bill McKibben in 2021, is building a community of Americans over the age of 60, determined to change the world for the better and use their life experience, skills and resources to build a better tomorrow.
CT’s New Chapter of Third Act Taps Elder Experience & Skills to Address Climate Crisis and Protect Democracy
Interview with the Rev. Davida Foy Crabtree, retired minister of the United Church of Christ, who has held a variety of church positions in both Connecticut and California, conducted by Scott Harris