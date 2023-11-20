CT’s New Chapter of Third Act Taps Elder Experience & Skills to Address Climate Crisis and Protect Democracy

Interview with the Rev. Davida Foy Crabtree, retired minister of the United Church of Christ, who has held a variety of church positions in both Connecticut and California, conducted by Scott Harris

The Rev. Davida Crabtree talks about her work launching the Connecticut chapter of the national group Third Act, where she serves as a co-facilitator. Third Act, founded by climate activist and author Bill McKibben in 2021, is building a community of Americans over the age of 60, determined to change the world for the better and use their life experience, skills and resources to build a better tomorrow.