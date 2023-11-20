Mel Gurtov discusses the Nov. 15 meeting between President Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping. He talks about the main issues that were reported to have been discussed, including the restoration of military communications between the two nations, combating the flow of fentanyl from China to the U.S. and contentious issues relating to the future status of Taiwan.
The Biden-Xi Jinping Meeting & Future of US-China Relations
Interview with Mel Gurtov, professor emeritus of political science at Portland State University and author of Engaging China: Rebuilding Sino-American Relations, conducted by Scott Harris