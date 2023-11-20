James Bamford discusses the important issues examined in his recent Nation magazine article, “Israel’s War on American Student Activists” amid the current violence in Israel and Gaza, and the rise of both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia on college campuses.
Israel’s Spy Network on US College Campuses Aims to ‘Smash’ Student Activists who Support Palestinian Rights
Interview with James Bamford, best-selling author, Emmy-nominated filmmaker for PBS, award-winning investigative producer for ABC News, conducted by Scott Harris