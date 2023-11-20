Ralph Nader talks about the war in Israel and Gaza, and the 13,000 Palestinian civilians killed by Israel in Gaza after the October 7th Hamas terrorist attack that murdered 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped 240 others brought to Gaza as hostages.
Ralph Nader on Israel’s War in Gaza and Mass Killing of Palestinians
Interview with Ralph Nader, named by The Atlantic as one of the hundred most influential figures in American history, is a four-time independent presidential candidate and author, conducted by Scott Harris