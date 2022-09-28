Between The Lines – Sept. 28, 2022 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Sept. 28, 2022 – Full ShowListen to the full show here September 28, 2022Ryan Costello: Iran’s Morality Police Arrest and Death of Mahsa Amini Triggers Explosion of ProtestJake Love: Lawsuit Filed Against Florida Gov. DeSantis for Using Asylum Seekers as Political PropsPatricia Joseph: New Haven Youth Activists Demand City Government Implement Proactive Climate PoliciesBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 28, 2022Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary