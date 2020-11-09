Daniel Ellsberg Explains Why Accountability for Trump is Critical

Daniel Ellsberg, a former career government analyst who in 1971 leaked the now-famous Vietnam war era "Pentagon Papers" to the press. , a former career government analyst who in 1971 leaked the now-famous Vietnam war era "Pentagon Papers" to the press.

The “Pentagon Papers” chronicled the lies and deceit employed by government officials to justify U.S. military intervention in Southeast Asian wars. Since the end of the Vietnam War, Ellsberg has been a lecturer, scholar, writer, and activist on the dangers of the nuclear era, wrongful U.S. interventions, and the urgent need for patriotic whistleblowing.

Daniel Ellsberg assesses the outcome of the 2020 election and the need for accountability for the many crimes committed by Donald Trump and members of his administration.