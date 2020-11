Rebekah Warren, a Michigan state representative, has been an elected member of either the Michigan House or Senate since 2006,

Rebekah Warren discusses the ongoing campaign for the adoption of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact in light of the 2020 election, and the impact of the electoral college system where five times in U.S. history, candidates have lost the popular vote but won the presidency.

Warren has been the primary sponsor or a co-sponsor of the National Popular Vote bill in the Michigan Legislature since 2008.