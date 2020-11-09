How Georgia’s Voters were Purged and Restored, Now Awaiting 2 Senate Runoff Elections in January

Greg Palast discusses the outcome of the 2020 election, his fight to expose the massive purging of people of color from U.S. voting rolls — and voting access issues in Georgia in the months ahead of that state’s critical January Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate during the first 2 years of the incoming Biden administration.
Palast is the author of bestsellers including “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy,” his latest book is titled, ”How Trump Stole 2020: The Hunt for America’s Vanished Voters.