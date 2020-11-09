How Georgia’s Voters were Purged and Restored, Now Awaiting 2 Senate Runoff Elections in January

Greg Palast, known for his investigative reports for BBC, The Guardian and Rolling Stone

Greg Palast discusses the outcome of the 2020 election, his fight to expose the massive purging of people of color from U.S. voting rolls — and voting access issues in Georgia in the months ahead of that state’s critical January Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate during the first 2 years of the incoming Biden administration.

Palast is the author of bestsellers including “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy,” his latest book is titled, ”How Trump Stole 2020: The Hunt for America’s Vanished Voters.