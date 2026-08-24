Dustin Wahl talks about his group’s education and advocacy campaign promoting proportional representation as an urgently-needed reform to pull politics out of its doom loop of polarization and dysfunction, sideline the anti-democratic forces threatening our democracy and offer America’s diverse electorate full and fair representation in the House of Representatives.
Democracy Advocates Push for Proportional Representation in U.S. House
Interview with Dustin Wahl, executive director of Fix Our House, conducted by Scott Harris