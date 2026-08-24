Trump Regime Spies on Anti-ICE Activists, Echoing Cold War Era Attack on Free Speech

Interview with Gerry Condon, a Vietnam-era veteran and war resister, former president and current national board member of Veterans For Peace, conducted by Scott Harris

Protesting ice

Gerry Condon discusses Veterans for Peace’s condemnation of the Trump regime’s spying on anti-ICE activists in Minneapolis/St. Paul against the backdrop of President Trump’s criminal prosecution of his perceived political enemies and labeling Americans who oppose his agenda as “domestic terrorists.”

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