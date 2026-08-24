Gerry Condon discusses Veterans for Peace’s condemnation of the Trump regime’s spying on anti-ICE activists in Minneapolis/St. Paul against the backdrop of President Trump’s criminal prosecution of his perceived political enemies and labeling Americans who oppose his agenda as “domestic terrorists.”
Trump Regime Spies on Anti-ICE Activists, Echoing Cold War Era Attack on Free Speech
Interview with Gerry Condon, a Vietnam-era veteran and war resister, former president and current national board member of Veterans For Peace, conducted by Scott Harris