Supreme Court Gives Trump an Interim Win in His Scheme to Restrict Mail-In Voting

Greg Palast, who’s been reporting on voter suppression for over 20 years, is an award-winning investigative journalist and best-selling author of “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy,” whose investigations were featured in the documentary film, “Vigilante: Georgia’s Vote Suppression Hitman.” He talks about the U.S. Supreme Court’s interim ruling in a case involving Donald Trump’s effort to have the federal government take control of mail-in voting in a scheme to manipulate the outcome of the midterm election that will determine which party controls Congress.

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