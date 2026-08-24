Sasha Abramsky discusses his recent columns in The Nation covering the Trump regime’s open planning for a coup to manipulate the outcome of this November’s midterm congressional election, which most polls say Republicans will likely lose decisively. Abramsky is also author of The American Way of Poverty.
Veteran Lawmakers Warn America is in the Middle of Trump’s ‘Rolling Coup’
Interview with Sasha Abramsky, journalist and author of Chaos Comes Calling: The Battle Against the Far-Right Takeover of Small-Town America and American Carnage: How Trump, Musk, and DOGE Butchered the U.S. Government, conducted by Scott Harris