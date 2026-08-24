Veteran Lawmakers Warn America is in the Middle of Trump’s ‘Rolling Coup’

Interview with Sasha Abramsky, journalist and author of Chaos Comes Calling: The Battle Against the Far-Right Takeover of Small-Town America and American Carnage: How Trump, Musk, and DOGE Butchered the U.S. Government, conducted by Scott Harris

Sasha Abramsky discusses his recent columns in The Nation covering the Trump regime’s open planning for a coup to manipulate the outcome of this November’s midterm congressional election, which most polls say Republicans will likely lose decisively. Abramsky is also author of The American Way of Poverty.