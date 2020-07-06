Desegregate Connecticut Launches Effort to End Racially Segregated Housing in the State

Interview with Sara Bronin, chair of Hartford's Planning and Zoning Commission, conducted by Scott Harris

Sara Bronin discusses the work her group is doing to desegregate Connecticut and ensure a more just and equitable state.

She is also the professor at the University of Connecticut School of Law; and active member of Desegregate Connecticut

