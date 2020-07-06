Desegregate Connecticut Launches Effort to End Racially Segregated Housing in the State

Sara Bronin discusses the work her group is doing to desegregate Connecticut and ensure a more just and equitable state.
She is also the professor at the University of Connecticut School of Law; and active member of Desegregate Connecticut
Interview with Sara Bronin, chair of Hartford's Planning and Zoning Commission, conducted by Scott Harris
