Peter Maybarduk discusses pharmaceutical company Gilead’s pricing of the drug Remdesivir at $3,120, used for treating patients with coronavirus, which is “ten times higher than the cost-effective benchmark price.” He’ll also talk about the related issue of Public Citizen’s push to have Big Pharma commit to not raising prices of any medication during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gilead Called Out for Price Gouging Coronavirus Drug Remdesivir
Interview with Peter Maybarduk, director of Public Citizens Global Access to Medicines Program, conducted by Scott Harris