Matthew Hoh discusses the veracity of recent reports alleging that the Russian government had placed a $100,000 bounty on U.S. and coalition soldiers in Afghanistan, the history of Washington’s military campaigns against Russian forces in Afghanistan, and the history of covert disinformation campaigns waged to influence U.S. foreign policy.
Many Interests Converge in Promoting Russia Afghan Bounty Story
Interview with Matthew Hoh, senior fellow with the Center For International Policy, conducted by Scott Harris