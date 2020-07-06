Ramzy Baroud assesses the consequences if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moves forward with his plan to annex 30% of the Palestinian West Bank in violation of International law – and the likely response from the U.S. and the international community, progressive political groups and members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
Israel’s Plan to Annex Palestinian West Bank Validates Boycott Divestment & Sanctions Movement
Interview with Ramzy Baroud, editor of Palestine Chronicle, conducted by Scott Harris