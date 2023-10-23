Susan Greenhalgh talks about Trump attorney Sidney Powell’s recent plea deal in Georgia one day before her trial was about to begin, and her concern that Powell’s involvement in a multi- state plot to steal voting machine software isn’t being investigated by the DOJ or Jack Smith. She warns that the voting machine theft scheme “poses a direct threat to the 2024 election.”
DOJ Must Investigate GOP Theft of Election Machine Software That Could Subvert 2024 Election
Interview with Susan Greenhalgh, senior advisor on Election Security with Free Speech for People, conducted by Scott Harris