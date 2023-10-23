Targeting Harvard Pro-Palestinian Student Activists Chills Free Speech on Campus

Interview with Rebecca Cadenhead, a senior at Harvard University and a writer and editor at The Harvard Advocate and The Harvard Crimson, conducted by Scott Harris

Rebecca Cadenhead talks about her recent Nation Magazine article, “One of the Worst Weeks at Harvard I’ve Ever Experienced: The Targeting of Campus Activists — How a letter from the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee became an international news story.”

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary