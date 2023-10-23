Gaza Humanitarian Disaster: 5,000 Civilians Killed, Water, Food, Fuel Medical Supplies Blocked

Interview with Zeiad Abbas Shamrouch, executive director of the Middle East Children's Alliance and Palestinian refugee, conducted by Scott Harris

Zeiad Abbas Shamrouch discusses the humanitarian and health crisis for the 2.3 million people of Gaza, his organization’s 14-year role in providing potable drinking water to the population, and urgent appeals now being made to the international community to implement an immediate ceasefire, establish a humanitarian corridor to deliver water, food, medical supplies and fuel, and the restoration of water supply lines from Israel into Gaza.

