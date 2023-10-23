Zeiad Abbas Shamrouch discusses the humanitarian and health crisis for the 2.3 million people of Gaza, his organization’s 14-year role in providing potable drinking water to the population, and urgent appeals now being made to the international community to implement an immediate ceasefire, establish a humanitarian corridor to deliver water, food, medical supplies and fuel, and the restoration of water supply lines from Israel into Gaza.
Gaza Humanitarian Disaster: 5,000 Civilians Killed, Water, Food, Fuel Medical Supplies Blocked
Interview with Zeiad Abbas Shamrouch, executive director of the Middle East Children's Alliance and Palestinian refugee, conducted by Scott Harris