GOP’s New Speaker of the House is a Christian Right Extremist

Interview with Jennifer Bendery, senior politics reporter with Huffington Post, conducted by Scott Harris

Jennifer Bendery talks about the important issues examined in her recent article, “New Speaker Mike Johnson’s Long History with the Religious Right,” where she details Johnson’s history as a senior attorney and national spokesperson for the extremist religious group Alliance Defending Freedom, dedicated to dismantling LGBTQ+ freedoms and outlawing abortion.

