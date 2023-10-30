Jennifer Bendery talks about the important issues examined in her recent article, “New Speaker Mike Johnson’s Long History with the Religious Right,” where she details Johnson’s history as a senior attorney and national spokesperson for the extremist religious group Alliance Defending Freedom, dedicated to dismantling LGBTQ+ freedoms and outlawing abortion.
GOP’s New Speaker of the House is a Christian Right Extremist
Interview with Jennifer Bendery, senior politics reporter with Huffington Post, conducted by Scott Harris