This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 20, 2024

Medicare Advantage run by private insurance companies, is an offshoot of original Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people over 65 and those with certain disabilities. More than half of eligible Medicare beneficiaries now get their coverage through the Advantage program, that typically charges low or no premiums, and offer dental, vision and prescription drug coverage, that aren’t included with traditional Medicare. But this year, many insurers are eliminating their Medicare Advantage plans from counties and states they’ve deemed to be unprofitable.

The operators of Toronto-based TD Bank agreed to pay a $3 billion settlement with the U.S. government after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, the largest bank in U.S. history to do so. Canadian-based TD Bank is the 10th largest bank in the US.

Antarctica, earth’s southernmost continent, home to penguins, abundant marine life and only 1,000 people, is owned by no nation. Since 1961 it has been governed by the members of the Antarctic Treaty, mandating its use for peaceful purposes only. For decades the treaty was widely regarded as a model of effective global cooperation.

But today a dark cloud looms over Antarctica as international cooperation governing the frozen continent appears to be breaking down. The United States, Russia and China are coming into conflict with one another as they scramble to exploit Antarctica’s resources.

