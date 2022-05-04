Extinction Rebellion Uses Nonviolent Resistance to Demand Urgent Action on the Climate Crisis

The Extinction Rebellion movement first emerged in London in 2018 when climate activists glued their hands to the doors of institutions they saw as exacerbating the climate crisis. The XR movement, as it’s known, has since spread around the world. Organizing visually stunning and creative protests, activists have participated in nonviolent civil disobedience, which allows everyday people’s voices to be heard and is used when all other methods such as petitioning and lobbying fall on deaf ears. The group also offer emotional support in dealing with climate grief.

From April 13-23, the XR’s New York City chapter presented their Spring Uprising, which included marches, performances and protests blocking streets and calling out the roles played by the media, Wall Street and the military-industrial complex in furthering climate chaos.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus, who participated in two days of the actions in New York, spoke with Christina See, who was a co-founder of XR-NYC in 2018. Here she describes the group’s founding principles, which differ somewhat from those in the UK, and explains where XR fits in the broader climate movement.

For more information, visit Extinction Rebellion NYC at xrebellion.nyc and XR Spring 2022 Uprising at xrebellion.nyc/ campaign.