Between The Lines – June 25, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – June 25, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here June 25, 2025Phyllis Bennis: In Echo of Iraq War, Trump Ignored, Distorted Intelligence to Justify Bombing Iran's Nuclear SitesMike Ferner: As Veterans' 40-Day Fast for Gaza Nears End, Conditions for Palestinians WorsenNorman Solomon: To Defeat Trump-GOP March Toward Fascism, Democrats Must Adopt Bold Progressive Economic AgendaBob Nixon: This Week's Under-reported News Summary – June 25, 2025