Hannah Levintova talks about her investigation featured in the Public Radio series, “Reveal,” titled, “The Landlord Gutting America’s Hospitals,” which examines how a real estate company buys up hospitals and then leases them back to healthcare systems, causing dozens of its hospitals to go bankrupt, close or be sold because profits were sucked out of them, resulting in the deterioration of patient care.
For-Profit Corporate Healthcare Greed is Bankrupting and Closing U.S. Hospitals
Interview with Hannah Levintova, Mother Jones' magazine D.C. bureau reporter, conducted by Scott Harris