Interview with Melvin Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, and professor of government at Johns Hopkins University, conducted by Scott Harris

Melvin Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, and professor of government at Johns Hopkins University, discusses his recent Counterpunch commentary, “The Waste and Futility of the Golden Dome National Defense System,” estimated to cost between $161 billion and $542 billion over two decades, as well as the larger danger of expiring U.S.-Russia nuclear arms control treaties.

Goodman is a former CIA analyst and author.