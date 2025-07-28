New Documentary Film: ‘Gaza: Journalists Under Fire’ Exposes Israel’s Killing of Over 200 Palestinian Reporters

Interview with Robert Greenwald, founder and president of Brave New Films, conducted by Scott Harris

Israel killing palestinian journalists

Robert Greenwald talks about his new documentary titled, “Gaza: Journalists Under Fire,” which exposes Israel’s crimes against journalism and humanity, where more than 200 Gaza-based journalists have been killed since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel — through the lives and deaths of Palestinian journalists Belal Jadallah, Heba Al-Abadla and Ismail al-Ghoul.

Greenwald is the founder of Brave New World, a nonprofit production company that creates and distributes investigative political and social justice documentaries.

