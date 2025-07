Interview with Sharif Abdel Kouddous, George Polk award-winning investigative journalist and Drop Site News Middle East and North Africa editor, conducted by Scott Harris

Sharif Abdel Kouddous discusses his coverage of Israel’s starvation campaign against Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinian civilians — and the Trump regime’s role in this war crime via the U.S.-backed “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” — as reported in his recent article, “Palestinians are Collapsing in Gaza’s Streets from Israeli-Imposed Starvation Campaign.”

Kouddous received a George Polk Award for his investigation into the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.