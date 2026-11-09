Fox News and MAGA Influencers Implode After Their Pro-Trump Propaganda Exposed as Lies

Interview with John Whitehouse, Media Matters for America's senior director and news director, conducted by Scott Harris

John Whitehouse examines right-wing media’s reaction to Republican party midterm election losses—from Fox News hosts to podcasters and election deniers. MMFA’s recent studies detail post-election MAGA media infighting, scapegoating, and audience loss, while reviving anti-immigrant narratives and fear mongering just hours after the midterm results.