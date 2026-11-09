Kica Matos shares her views on what the Democratic party agenda should prioritize to end the Trump-Stephen Miller ICE violent mass deportation operation, her priorities at the National Immigration Law Center, and how listeners can get active on these issues. Matos is a distinguished practitioner at Yale University’s Brady Johnson Program in Grand Strategy.
With Stephen Miller Now in Top White House Job, Democrats Urgently Need to End ICE Operations
Interview with Kica Matos, president of the National Immigration Law Center and the Immigrant Justice Fund, conducted by Scott Harris