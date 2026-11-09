Neil Abrams talks about the need to reject the idea that the midterm results will be sufficient to blunt Trump and Vance’s authoritarian abuse of power, as discussed in his recent New Republic commentary, “If Trump Steals an Election, Here’s What to Do.” Abrams is currently writing a book on how nonviolent rebellion can remove Trump and restore American democracy.
Historic Democratic Election Wins Not Enough to Stop Trump-GOP Authoritarianism
Interview with Neil Abrams, The Detox Substack newsletter writer about dictators, imperialists, and war criminals, conducted by Scott Harris