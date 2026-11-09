New Democratic Congress Faces Dual Mandate: Prioritize Affordability and Accountability

Interview with Norman Solomon, director of RootsAction.org and executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy, and Jim Hightower, progressive political activist, and syndicated columnist, conducted by Scott Harris

Norman Solomon and Jim Hightower discuss what issues the Democratic party should prioritize when they take control of Congress in January regarding affordability, accountability, corporate power, and advocating for bold, transformational policy solutions to the nation’s longstanding problems. Hightower is also a radio commentator and last Democratic commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture from 1983 to 1991.