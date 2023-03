Interview with Victor Pickard, professor of Media Policy and Political Economy, and Co-Director at the Media, Inequality & Change Center at the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg School for Communication, conducted by Scott Harris

Victor Pickard discusses the revelations and evidence re: Fox News’ on-air lies in the Dominion lawsuit, and the consequences for a media outlet that regularly weaponizes extremist propaganda that provokes political violence.

Pickard is also author of “Democracy without Journalism: Confronting the Misinformation Society,” and “America’s Battle for Media Democracy,