Shelly Altman discusses the policies of Israel’s extremist government, escalating Israeli military & settler attacks on Palestinians, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s efforts to weaken Israel’s judiciary, Biden adm. policy toward Israel, and AIPAC, and other U.S. Israel lobbyists’ response to the deteriorating situation.
Rise in Israel-Palestine Violence Amid Major Protests Against Netanyahu’s Attack on the Judiciary
Interview with Shelly Altman of the group Jewish Voices for Peace, conducted by Scott Harris