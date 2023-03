Interview with Sarah Rawlins, Program Associate with the Center for Economic and Policy Research, conducted by Scott Harris

Sarah Rawlins talks about the issues covered in her recent article, “Unfair Cap Means Millionaires Stop Contributing to Social Security on February 28, 2023,” and activists who are working to subject all income, including unearned income, over $250,000 to the Social Security payroll tax, a policy known as “Scrap The Cap.”