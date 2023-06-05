Douglas Lord discusses his group’s position on efforts to ban books across Connecticut, the most recent debate on proposed book bans in Newtown’s Board of Education, eventually defeated last week — and the right-wing culture war movement to ban books and censor U.S. history across the nation.
GOP Culture War Book Ban Campaign Come to Connecticut
Interview with Douglas Lord, President of the Connecticut Library Association and Director of Newtown, CT's Cyrenius H. Booth Library, conducted by Scott Harris