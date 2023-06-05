Tarah Heinzen discusses the recent Supreme Court ruling in the Sackett v. EPA case that limits the EPA’s ability to protect the nation’s wetlands, narrowing the ability of the Clean Water Act to restrict commercial development of sensitive areas – and sets a dangerous precedent for the nation’s other environmental regulations.
Supreme Court Weakens EPA Enforcement of Clean Water Act Endangering Wetlands
Interview with Tarah Heinzen, Legal Director with the group Food & Water Watch, conducted by Scott Harris