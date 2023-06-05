Will Rice assesses the impact of the debt ceiling budget deal that passed the House and Senate and was signed into law by President Biden on June 3rd. He’ll also discuss how to prevent future GOP debt ceiling extortion – and his group’s opposition to the GOP plan to make permanent expiring provisions of the Trump era tax cuts that primarily benefit the wealthiest Americans.
Lopsided Deal to Resolve GOP Manufactured Federal Debt Crisis Hurts Nation’s Poor
Interview with Will Rice, Policy Consultant with Americans for Tax Fairness, conducted by Scott Harris