Nick Mottern talks about the call for a moratorium on weaponized drone attacks in the Ukraine War issued by a delegation to the International Summit for Peace in Ukraine, organized by the International Peace Bureau in Vienna, June 10th & 11th, supported by Code Pink, the International Fellowship of Reconciliation, Veterans for Peace, the German Drone Campaign and Ban Killer Drones.
International Coalition Proposes Weaponized Drone Moratorium in Ukraine War
Interview with Nick Mottern, Co-coordinator of the group BanKillerDrones.org, conducted by Scott Harris