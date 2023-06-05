International Coalition Proposes Weaponized Drone Moratorium in Ukraine War

Interview with Nick Mottern, Co-coordinator of the group BanKillerDrones.org, conducted by Scott Harris

Nick Mottern talks about the call for a moratorium on weaponized drone attacks in the Ukraine War issued by a delegation to the International Summit for Peace in Ukraine, organized by the International Peace Bureau in Vienna, June 10th & 11th, supported by Code Pink, the International Fellowship of Reconciliation, Veterans for Peace, the German Drone Campaign and Ban Killer Drones.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary