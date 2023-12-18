Group Effectively Challenging America’s Undemocratic Electoral College System

Interview with Christopher Pearson, secretary of National Popular Vote, previously served five terms in Vermont's state House and three in the state Senate, conducted by Scott Harris

Christopher Pearson discusses National Popular Vote’s work advocating for a national popular vote and concern about a recent poll finding that “the candidate winning the most popular votes nationwide in the 2024 presidential election would likely lose the presidency, repeating what happened when Donald Trump was elected under the same circumstances in 2016.”