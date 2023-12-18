Michael Zweig talks about his new book, “Class, Race, and Gender: Challenging the Injuries and Divisions of Capitalism,” written for people who want to better understand the underlying connections among today’s social justice movements.
New Book Examines “Class, Race & Gender: Challenging the Injuries and Divisions of Capitalism”
Interview with Michael Zweig, author and emeritus professor of economics and founding director of the Center for Study of Working-Class Life at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, conducted by Scott Harris