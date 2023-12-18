Biden Has the Power to Stop Israel’s Carnage in Gaza

Interview with Samer Badawi is a Palestinian-American writer and a contributor to +972 Magazine, and covered Israel's 2014 Operation Protective Edge from Gaza and the West Bank, conducted by Scott Harris

Samer Badawi discusses his recent Progressive magazine article, “Most Americans Support a Ceasefire in Gaza, So Why Don’t Our Elected Officials,?” and shares his reflections on the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, which only recently seems to be shifting.