Physician Relates the Horror her Family in Gaza Faces in Israel- Hamas War

Interview with Dana Elborno, MD, who is an Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology physician practicing in Illinois, conducted by Scott Harris

Dr. Dana Elborno talks about her recent Truthout article, “US Palestinians Feel Helpless as Our Tax Dollars Fund Our Families’ Destruction,” and how our listeners can help politically, and through the support of groups sending humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.