Amanda Hollowell discusses her group’s campaign opposing congressional approval for $10 billion to implement key sections of President Trump’s “Save America Act,” designed to make it harder for millions of Americans to vote, primarily targeting communities of color. Although the House approved the $10 billion which is part of a $95 billion reconciliation package, the measure must first be approved by the U.S. Senate in order to be implemented.
Group Mobilizing Voters to Stop Congressional Funding for Trump’s Plan to Subvert Midterm Election
Interview with Amanda Hollowell, chief of campaigns with Color of Change, conducted by Scott Harris