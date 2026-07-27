New Progressive Blueprint: ‘Forging a Democracy that Works for All’

Interview with Khury Petersen-Smith, Michael Ratner Middle East fellow and the co-director of the New Internationalism Project at the Institute for Policy Studies, conducted by Scott Harris

Khury Petersen-Smith talks about the new IPS report, “Forging a Democracy that Works for All: Countering the Power of Billionaires, Corporations, and the Pentagon,” which proposes a detailed progressive blueprint to expand democracy by targeting the outsized influence of billionaires, corporations, and the military.