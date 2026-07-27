Without a Rational Strategy, Iran War Continues With No End in Sight

Matthew Hoh, a Iraq War combat veteran and Afghanistan State Department officer who resigned in protest over U.S. war policy in 2009, now serves as a senior fellow with the Eisenhower Media Network. He discusses his views on the now reignited U.S. war on Iran, assessing the recent round of attacks resulting in the recent deaths of four more U.S. service members, Trump and Pete Hegseth’s leadership of this failed war and rising public opposition. Hoh will also consider Trump’s muddled handling of a nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia with no restrictions on the kingdom to develop a nuclear bomb, setting off fears of a new Middle East nuclear arms race.

(Producer’s note: Due to technical issues during this recording of a live, on-air broadcast interview, this un-edited version has several drop-outs.)