This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Feb. 14, 2024

In early January, an investigation exposed a secret plan by Germany’s far right party, Alternative for Germany or AfD to carry out a mass deportation of asylum seekers, non-Germans with residency rights and “non-assimilated” German citizens. According to the Nation magazine, the plan was similar to a 1940 plan by Adolf Hitler to deport 4 million Jews to Madagascar.

(“AfD’s Secret Plan to Deport Millions From Germany,” The Nation, Jan. 23, 2024; “AfD Narrowly Loses First Election Test Since Mass Deportation Plan Revealed,” Guardian, Jan. 28, 2024)

In the midst of a record breaking dry, hot summer driven by climate change and El Nino effects, deadly wildfires broke out in Chile and Colombia. A huge wildfire engulfed the hills overlooking Chile’s popular coastal resort town of Viña del Mar on the Pacific Ocean killing 131 people. During a weekend of brutal fires in early February, 400 homes were destroyed and elderly residents died because they couldn’t escape. Hundreds are still missing.

(“Wildfires in Chile Coast Kill 112 and Leave Hundreds Missing,” New York Times, Jan. 29, 2024; “Wildfires in Chile Coast Kill 112 and Leave Hundreds Missing,” )

Asbestos victims, their families and their attorneys claim that the Koch Industries-owned company Georgia-Pacific, has denied them compensation due to legal maneuvers for nearly two decades. Meanwhile, the right-wing political network run by the Koch brothers continues to lobby state legislatures to protect companies facing asbestos related claims and limiting payouts to victims.

(“Families Condemn Koch Brothers Over Play to Avoid Asbestos Compensation,” Guardian, Jan. 22, 2024)

