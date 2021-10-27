Israel Designates Palestinian Human Rights Groups as Terrorists

On Oct. 22, Israel’s Minister of Defense Benny Gantz declared six West Bank-based Palestinian civil society human rights groups to be “terrorist organizations,” accusing them of funneling money to expanding the terror infrastructure and recruiting potential terrorists. Specifically, Israel claims these groups are part of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine — a small, secular far-left group designated by Israel, the U.S. and the European Union as a terrorist organization.

While Israel says the charges against these groups are based on “irrefutable evidence” from Shin Bet, the Israeli security agency similar to the U.S. CIA, the accused Palestinian organizations deny their designation as terrorists and claim that they are being targeted as part of an ongoing and expanding campaign of political persecution. These charges authorizes Israel to raid the groups’ offices, seize assets, arrest employees and criminalize funding and expressions of support.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Shelly Altman, chairperson of the New Haven chapter of the group Jewish Voice for Peace. Here, he describes the groups that have been targeted and places this development in the context of Israel’s ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people.

SHELLY ALTMAN: First, let me mention what the organizations are: The Defense for Children International-Palestine; Al-Haq, which is a leading human rights organization in the West Bank; Addameer, which is a prisoners’ support and human rights association; the Union of Agricultural Work Committees supports farmers resisting land theft; the Bisan Center for Research and Development advocates for civil rights and human rights and socioeconomic rights; and finally, the Union of Palestinian Women, which advocates for women’s rights in the occupied territories.

In terms of the reactions, several reactions: Did the U.S. even know this was happening? The State Department claims it had no idea this was happening, but Israel claims it cleared it with the U.S. before they announced the designation. I don’t know, it’s just ridiculous that these two allies are speaking out of both sides of their mouths. In terms of the reactions from the organizations, the Defense for Children International Palestine said, “We reject this designation as just another unjust action by Israeli authorities to criminalize and eliminate our lawful human rights and child protection work.” And I have to say that I have worked closely with Defense for Children International-Palestine; I know the people who are involved with that. They are such a good organization and to call them terrorists is an abomination.

Another reaction to this is from U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum from Minnesota, who has sponsored the Palestinian Children and Families Act, HR 2590, which has been co-sponsored by some 30 U.S. representatives. She said, “This is nothing more than an attempt to silence the supporters of Palestinian rights. I trust and value (Defense for Children International Palestine) for work in advancing human rights. I stand with Amnesty International in challenging this decision.”

MELINDA TUHUS: Shelly Altman, what impact is this having on the ground? Is Israel circumscribing their activities, or preventing them from accessing their funding, or declaring them outright illegal and they have to stop operating or go underground?

SHELLY ALTMAN: You know, at the very highest level this is a textbook case of repression and a transparent effort to silence criticism of Israeli apartheid, which has been documented by two other human rights groups – Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group, B’Tselem. This could lead to mass arrests of human rights advocate under false pretenses. These organizations work with people around the world, especially here in the U.S., Defense for Children International-Palestine, Al Haq, Addameer, have very close connections with folks working for human rights in the U.S., so it’s effectively criminalizing the entire human rights movement, I would say.

So, the Israeli action is not just happening in Palestine, but Israel openly brags about its involvement in legislative efforts to undermine the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution here in the U.S. Some 30-odd states have passed legislation that says that organizations and businesses, individuals, who support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, also called BDS, that the states can refuse to do business with them, they can withdraw scholarships and that sort of thing. The BDS movement started about 12 or 13 years ago; it comes from over 200 civil society organizations in Palestine and has three very simple parts to it.

The first is to end the occupation of the West Bank and Gaza; Gaza is under siege and effectively, it’s an occupation. The second is to have equal rights for Palestinian citizens of the State of Israel; and the third is to implement the UN resolutions that allow for right of return of Palestinians who were displaced from their homes and their land in 1948. I think the refusal of the international community to impose serious consequences for Israel’s crimes for decades, including land theft, ethnic cleansing, the bombing of civilian areas, the abuse of children in military detention – I think all of that acceptance of Israeli impunity has emboldened Israel to take yet this other outrageous step against Palestinian human rights. So I think it’s time to stop pretending that Israel is some flourishing democracy. It’s time to deal with the reality that Israel is an apartheid state as documented by B’Tselem and Human Rights Watch; that it’s imposing an illegal occupation on another people and it’s depriving people of their most basic rights. That’s what needs to be done. Israel needs to be called to account for its behavior.

For more information, visit Jewish Voice For Peace at jewishvoiceforpeace. org and the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights at uscpr.org.