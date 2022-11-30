Between The Lines – Nov. 30, 2022 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Nov. 30, 2022 – Full ShowListen to the full show here November 30, 2022John Nichols: The Republican Party’s Devolution into a Violent, White Supremacist Threat to DemocracyAmanda Marcotte: Republicans Blame Single Women for Their Midterm Election LossesHerbie Waters: U.S. Political Prisoner Leonard Peltier Sends Inspiring Message to Those Gathered for ‘Day of Mourning’Bob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 30, 2022Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary